The 3 Of Cups in the Tarot suggests group celebrations, parties, "high times."
In the beginning, one might have thought joining in with the supposed happy crowd would bring solace to a lonely place and time.
That's all well and good but some will overdo it. Or, some may decide they'd rather sit out the supposed good times to ruminate, alone
One path is not necessarily better than the other.
Enjoyment and enlightenment can be found in either situation.
However, either can lead to a disruption in the energetic balance and lead to disharmony or stagnation.
Too much energy in too little space, for too long can be just as damaging as too little energy in too much space for too long.
Somewhere in there we find the energy of 4 Of Cups.
If 3 Of Cups is getting tipsy, a little goofy in the thralls of lighthearted congregation then 4 Of Cups is one drink(s) too many, tipping the balance over into the big come-down.
Where, the initial lift of inebriation, the high of inhibitory release now becomes the sluggish churning of organs attempting to restore a state of working equilibrium against a now flood of damaging toxins into the system.
These toxins can produce depression, anxiety. The body knows it's out of balance. There is less energy for patience with others and less higher function available as the body is now in a stress state.
Under-contemplative and over-reacting. A dulling of the more refined aspects of sense and mind.
The body must now use any excess energy to bring itself back up to only a neutral state over time. However, energy is now in lack as the body must now work overtime to restore it's former wellbeing.
The Devil in this instance could suggest this sort of crash down into ruminating isolation. In a time of Discontent. Despite the complications and consequences, Devil still thinks he knows best. Even, if only, for a short while.
In the previous reading, we found an Emperor knowing when enough is enough with the 5 Of Cups. Time to cut to the chase. Taking what is needed, leaving the rest. A kingdom calls.
The 4 Of Cups suggests a beleaguered Knight Of Cups has found himself a bit overwhelmed by his duty to heart and soul. Allowing the Devil's emanations from the dark wood to keep him from attempting passage through to the brighter days beyond the deep, dense thicket.
The Knight is likely to move a bit slower than that Emperor who can cut to the quick at a moment's notice. The Knight Of Cups is likely more deferential, considering and contemplative as the Emperor is bold and decisive.
Something got to him, if only for a short time. He likely overdid it a little somewhere along the way, itching for a break from the weight of carrying such an existential AND physical load as represented by the bookending of The Devil + 10 Of Wands.
Could be, the uprightness of his natural character demands actions and duties those of lesser convictions would simply ignore or delay in leiu of partying down just a little while longer.
He knows he can't sit idle and mope for too long. He knows he can't follow the crowd as duty calls him elsewhere.
He's been here before and at least he didn't put himself in any real state of disfunction. He knows there is still work to be done and he's happy to oblige, for the most part.
But yet, there he is with another cup in his hand...
Could be the "hair of the dog" to alleviate the more acute suffering of his 4 Of Cups-ing from earlier, a little more poison for the cure.
Could be, he knows the work ahead requires him to be fit and able as possible so he is willing to take some time to himself, to allow for acknowledgement and expression of these weighted thoughts and feelings needing resolution. Even, or especially so, those of a more dissonant nature.
Inward resolution begets outward resolution.
In this instance, it's a healthy serving of self-love.
Could be nothing more than just a good, strong cup of coffee the morning after to get him back on track for the big push to sort that Forest of Wands he'll be pushing through to get to the other side, soon enough.
So take another look, maybe he's not defeated, sad or "drinking alone" but purposefully removing himself to a solitary position.
Coffee is this Knight's vice these days, anyhow, so more likely this is a knitted, contemplative and over-caffeienated brow deep in solution-seeking and not a face made in hand-wringing rumination.
Retreating to a place of better standing, the Knight gains time and insight and devises a strategy to "give The Devil his due" in short order.
Could be that discontent on his face is emotional and psychological preparation for the knowing chore ahead of him. That is, the chore of rooting the Devil out of the darkened woods the Knight first thought he was alone in.
Wrangling the Beast of the Lower Nature from the dense, undergrowth of the Underworld into the Knight's element of Water. Bringing it to light and Water (Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio) as the water dissolves the hardened, earthy snakelike form of the Devil (Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo), as we now see it represented in the Knight Of Cups card.
So there is our Knight, defeating the day's Devil just to get back to the task of continuing on through the Forest of Wands he still finds himself in.
Nature, and nurture calls, one not necessarily better or worse than the other.
Take care of yourself, shout back the Devils of ambivilance and stagnation as much as the Devils of partying hard or workaholicry where and when it rises up to keep you down.
Know yourself well enough to know when to push through or when to break off and hold steady for a time.
Plenty of work still to be done, and as long as you know youself well enough to take care of yourself, don't feel too guilty about that next cup of ____ to get you through.
"One of these things is not like the others."
"Be water, my friend."
2 common colloquialisms.
Yet also, in service to these cards today, 2 riddles.
Or, are these riddles somehow also each a key? To unlock the questions posed by the other?
To further create a completely unnecessary meta-riddle out of this reading as it stands, let's now jum
To further create a completely unnecessary meta-riddle out of this reading as it stands, let's now jump directly to the "end" of the reading or the undercurrent energies represented on the cards now sitting on top of the deck, proper.
9 Of Cups, with the peeking confirmation + clarification of the 6 Of Pentacles, underneath.
Essentially, the Ace Of Cups makes good with the 9 Of Cups. Abundance and fulfillment of spirit. The realization and actualization of idealistic love, health and wealth and it didn't take so long to get there, either. A story arc of logical, intentionally developed Ascension.
A real, experienced professional is sometimes referred to as an Ace. The Ace is the guy or gal that makes it happen. The Ace has the experience, wisdom and awareness to suss out the best path forward to a well defined goal. Deftly avoiding snares and pitfalls with apparent ease.
The Ace is a powerful ally, able to land the final strike to secure your pot of bounty in a game of Poker or Blackjack.
A real heavyweight, in the ranks.
They just seem to know The Way.
To them, it's just that simple.
Cups represent going with (or sometimes against) the flow of intuition, emotions and the more ephemeral or singular aspects of humans being: self-awareness, soul-knowing, empathy. Here collects the Water in this reading, later complimented by the 9 Of Cups.
With these aforementioned cards in mind, we have someone at ease with themselves. In full control of their deep emotionality. They know what lies ahead for them if they continue to give their best efforts, day by day.
Regardless of what happens upon their path, this person is able to move with steady grace through many obstacles because they are able to transmute subtle sensations/feelings and intense emotions into properly timed and wholly appropriate responses to the likely chaotic scenarios unfolding around them - to now hint at the somewhat inscrutable nature of this specific 5 Of Swords card.
This representation of the 5 Of Swords is quite clever, as we should be left unsure of the exact perspective it infers.
It appears these people know each other. One could safely assume they were, at one time, on the same side of some greater battle or war. Or, they were once in agreement to conduct some subterfuge or undermining operation of one form or another, seeing as they are dressing the part and armed with similar weaponry.
Crafty crows, they are.
Only now, it appears a mutineer has risen in the ranks, disarming one while fending off another.
Or was it, while one of these shapeshifty cohorts was easily distracted by the passing butterfly, this was the moment when the guileful Trickster of the group decided to reveal himself and his plan of ultimate betrayal of the others, assuming he now had the upper hand for this rug-pull maneuver.
No matter. It certainly appears there could be some deep-seated drama with these feuding rogues.
Perhaps, this is not a story meant for us so much as a reminder that not all problems are always ours to face and solve.
Perhaps, the persepective is, instead, of the one "behind the camera" here.
What would you do? Rounding a corner on a path to find this Murder of faux-crows seemingly engaged in mortal aggression towards one another?
Just to point out, it takes 3 crows to make a "murder."
Take from that what you will...
Is one crow about to chase a butterfly off a cliff, seemingly wholly ignorant of not only the cliff but also the immediacy of their only other fate would be mortal betrayal by the hand of a once trusted acquaintance?!
A complicated situation, indeed!
Say! How well do YOU know these tricking knaves, anyway?! What brought you to this place, anyhow?!
Excuse the suspicion, but this 5 Of Swords is what is seemingly so out of place to the sweepingly positive arc of the reading, overall.
Guess it'll take a real Ace to decipher this fracas seemingly blocking the path forward.
Who is who in this scenario? Does any pose a direct threat? Can one move past this sudden circus without risking life and limb? Those swords look sharp enough!
Also a reminder, swords = words in Tarot.
Sometimes.
Maybe it's nothing more than a representation of leaving a flock of back-biting gossips to their own fates of cutting each other down, selling each other out, so often there won't be much left of their personality in the end but a barking, bitter and begrudging resentment.
Unhealthy and chaotic, there likely won't be much or any love lost when moving on from this mess. Despite the dramatics from some.
Batten the hatches, dam the torpedoes if you decide to stick it out. It's quickly starting to become a no man's land out there. Not much else to say about this than, Godspeed!
That's side-story, however, to the greater arc of this reading.
Once these obstacles are cleared, it's smooth sailing to the 9 Of Cups - near actualization of personal, interpersonal, spiritual fulfillment.
Enter generational wealth, health, resources and pursuit of happiness in these ways and others, as supported by the 6 Of Pentacles.
🧙♂️
After decimating the wild, stubborn, bull-headed opposition with more than a few choice words, the King Of Swords takes stock of his wealth so far and eyes the path to that 10th Pentacle - 10 Pentacles being the representation of our highest order of dreams cemented into, fully realized in the 3-D aka "Heaven on Earth."
After decimating the wild, stubborn, bull-headed opposition with more than a few choice words, the King Of Swords takes stock of his wealth so far and eyes the path to that 10th Pentacle - 10 Pentacles being the representation of our highest order of dreams cemented into, fully realized in the 3-D aka "Heaven on Earth."
He apparently didn't take too kindly to any envious would-be usurpers attempting to take his store of wealth for theirs or trample it all into dirt if they couldn't have exactly what they wanted, when they wanted it.
It is time to take stock, renew energies and carefully, deliberately plan the next move(s) to bring his dream of Heaven down to Earth.
He is open to sage advice from The Heirophant, the whisperer of universal/spiritual/alchemical secrets, represented by the crafty Crow holding the key to unlock the path ahead.
The Crow should know.
It appears the King Of Swords is listening, intently.
💥OOPS!💥 I did it again! 💥
Left a resfing blank
🤔 💡
☝🏻
How about this?
Email theaccidentalalchemist@protonmail.com and if you can decipher this reading before I can draft out my thoughts on it, as apparently that takes a while sometimes, your own tarot/oracle skills and or websites, socials will be featured on this reading, instead.

Only because, why not?!
Only because, why not?!
Rather than resting on her laurels or getting hung up on gold-dipped memories from the past, Her Majesty eyes the path forward to the blissful self-actualization of the 10 Of Pentacles.
There's still a good bit of effort required to iterate from the 6 to the 10, however, but the Queen has a quick acting Chariot at her disposal.
Rather than resting on her laurels or getting hung up on gold-dipped memories from the past, Her Majesty eyes the path forward to the blissful self-actualization of the 10 Of Pentacles.
There's still a good bit of effort required to iterate from the 6 to the 10, however, but the Queen has a quick acting Chariot at her disposal.
Eyes, and headlights, forward. The path to 10 - i.e. the end of one cycle and the origin point of the next, consecutive cycle - will be revealed as they push on.
Godspeed, Your Mage-esty!
Wouldn't be Halloween without Ol' Beezle B. showing his a...showing himself.
Seems he's intent on moving forward with his schemes to bind the "Fire" King (King Of Wands).
The King looks pretty enthused, however, about breaking the binds the Devil once had him ensnared in.
Wouldn't be Halloween without Ol' Beezle B. showing his a...showing himself.
Seems he's intent on moving forward with his schemes to bind the "Fire" King (King Of Wands).
The King looks pretty enthused, however, about breaking the binds the Devil once had him ensnared in.
The King might not have much left of his former kingdom, a handful of memories and a few coins left in his pocket, but it's not stopping him from pursuing and uniting with his Queen.
☝ Maybe it wasn't really his Kingdom, after all.
Could be, the Old Trickster had him fooled into believing a pocketful of coins was all he had coming to him.
Could be, the King won't truly establish the Kingdom until he finds his Queen.
Godspeed King, Godspeed Queen.
Devils be on your way back to the place whence ye came!
🎃 Happy Halloween 🎃
Featured deck: 🌛 Luna Soleil 🌜
⭐⭐⭐⭐ 8 Of Pentacles ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Pay 'em no mind, keep on the grind! All in due time!
🍻 3 Of Cups 🍺
Enjoy the journey and celebrate milestones as they are reached. Just careful to not over do it into a 4 of Cups moment and end up with a hangover that
⭐⭐⭐⭐ 8 Of Pentacles ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Pay 'em no mind, keep on the grind! All in due time!
🍻 3 Of Cups 🍺
Enjoy the journey and celebrate milestones as they are reached. Just careful to not over do it into a 4 of Cups moment and end up with a hangover that sets you back hours or days!
The 🌟
The Catalyst. Etherically, psychically pulling the Querent (that's you or me or anyone that "resonates") forward to journey's completion.
Which is: basking in the light of Truth that The Sun brings on Rising; Revealing the World to the Querent in such a way as they see it now with reborn eyes of bright, hopeful yet persevering innocence.
The 🌞
Going by different names: Heaven, Val Halla, the Highest order Divine Timeline/Dimension, Greatest Good for All...awaits.
Awakening from Sleep into the Greater Dream.
By what order are dreams bound to fade on awakening into what is referred to as Base Reality?!
Embrace Lucidity in day-to-day Reality and discover what the Mystics mean when they say, "Life is but a Dream!"
🔮Alchemist's Notes🔮
The mood of these cards begged the b&w filter.
At some point, I'll work in the personal "daily" tarot decks I've been using for some time now but these pocket decks from Kayla Dunn's brilliant shop at kreativelydunn.etsy.com are just so much fun and so compelling that I've been using them exclusively since receiving the order last week.
On that note, stay tuned for at least 2 Halloween themed readings that are just around the corner featuring yet another deck from KreativelyDunn (Tarot Del Toro) and a Halloween Day reading with The Nightmare Before Christmas Tarot!
WOAH! The World + High Priestess show up again on 2 readings in a row using different but related decks: Prisma Visions + Light Visions Tarot!
🔮 Alchemist's Note 🔮
It appears the High Priestess didn't find what she's been seeking in The World. She's
WOAH! The World + High Priestess show up again on 2 readings in a row using different but related decks: Prisma Visions + Light Visions Tarot!
It appears the High Priestess didn't find what she's been seeking in The World. She's taken what's resonated and left behind that which cannot. It appears she's traveling light and moving swiftly, decidedly.
This begs the question, if the High Priestess left behind all that The World had to offer, what possibly awaits her as she sets sail onto the dusk-lit river ?✨
An Most Auspicious Autumn Awaits!
🧙♂️
The industrious and vital Knight finds himself chomping at the bit as much as his fiery steed to put the past in the rearview as a wonderous new land of mystery, intuive prosperity and unlimited potential await.
The choice of bold action to move forward has never been clearer.
The industrious and vital Knight finds himself chomping at the bit as much as his fiery steed to put the past in the rearview as a wonderous new land of mystery, intuive prosperity and unlimited potential await.
The choice of bold action to move forward has never been clearer.
Prepared to take flight in the darkest night by choice, leaving behind that which not only no longer serves our willful, steady Heroes but may very well be rife those who would raise arms against, en masse.
These scheming brutes may very well have a misdeed or 2 in mind for the courageous, persevering Champion and his gilded Chariot.
For their own sake, they know they can better serve themselves and thus others elsewhere. As these are not necessarily mutually exclusive concepts.
They've seen enough to know their enemies' motives and patrols well.
They moved deftly, yet defiantly in the darkest hours before the Dawn on the day of their Liberation,
ensuring escape without fear of incident or retaliation, as they have discreetly disarmed their enemies.
7 Of Swords shows they make their moves to liberation.
As they take flight they already percieve and intuitively prefer to ride alongside the greater stream of Conscious Action, the greater ebbs + flows leading into, around and back out of the Greater Universal pool of Life, experience and natural order - The World card.
Their path has been made clear in front of them and there's no way back after that stunt they pulled.
Only forward from here!
Godspeed Knight and Steed, go forward doing good deeds!
Alchemist's Note: Taking a little time to reorder, recouperate, regenerate. Tasks still running in the background, however.
🧙♂️
"All Is Alchemy"
