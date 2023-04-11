The 3 Of Cups in the Tarot suggests group celebrations, parties, "high times."





In the beginning, one might have thought joining in with the supposed happy crowd would bring solace to a lonely place and time.





That's all well and good but some will overdo it. Or, some may decide they'd rather sit out the supposed good times to ruminate, alone.





One path is not necessarily better than the other.





Enjoyment and enlightenment can be found in either situation.





However, either can lead to a disruption in the energetic balance and lead to disharmony or stagnation.





Too much energy in too little space, for too long can be just as damaging as too little energy in too much space for too long.





Somewhere in there we find the energy of 4 Of Cups.





If 3 Of Cups is getting tipsy, a little goofy in the thralls of lighthearted congregation then 4 Of Cups is one drink(s) too many, tipping the balance over into the big come-down.





Where, the initial lift of inebriation, the high of inhibitory release now becomes the sluggish churning of organs attempting to restore a state of working equilibrium against a now flood of damaging toxins into the system.





These toxins can produce depression, anxiety. The body knows it's out of balance. There is less energy for patience with others and less higher function available as the body is now in a stress state.





Under-contemplative and over-reacting. A dulling of the more refined aspects of sense and mind.





The body must now use any excess energy to bring itself back up to only a neutral state over time. However, energy is now in lack as the body must now work overtime to restore it's former wellbeing.





The Devil in this instance could suggest this sort of crash down into ruminating isolation. In a time of Discontent. Despite the complications and consequences, Devil still thinks he knows best. Even, if only, for a short while.





In the previous reading, we found an Emperor knowing when enough is enough with the 5 Of Cups. Time to cut to the chase. Taking what is needed, leaving the rest. A kingdom calls.





The 4 Of Cups suggests a beleaguered Knight Of Cups has found himself a bit overwhelmed by his duty to heart and soul. Allowing the Devil's emanations from the dark wood to keep him from attempting passage through to the brighter days beyond the deep, dense thicket.





The Knight is likely to move a bit slower than that Emperor who can cut to the quick at a moment's notice. The Knight Of Cups is likely more deferential, considering and contemplative as the Emperor is bold and decisive.





Something got to him, if only for a short time. He likely overdid it a little somewhere along the way, itching for a break from the weight of carrying such an existential AND physical load as represented by the bookending of The Devil + 10 Of Wands.





Could be, the uprightness of his natural character demands actions and duties those of lesser convictions would simply ignore or delay in leiu of partying down just a little while longer.





He knows he can't sit idle and mope for too long. He knows he can't follow the crowd as duty calls him elsewhere.





He's been here before and at least he didn't put himself in any real state of disfunction. He knows there is still work to be done and he's happy to oblige, for the most part.





But yet, there he is with another cup in his hand...





Could be the "hair of the dog" to alleviate the more acute suffering of his 4 Of Cups-ing from earlier, a little more poison for the cure.





Could be, he knows the work ahead requires him to be fit and able as possible so he is willing to take some time to himself, to allow for acknowledgement and expression of these weighted thoughts and feelings needing resolution. Even, or especially so, those of a more dissonant nature.





Inward resolution begets outward resolution.





In this instance, it's a healthy serving of self-love.





Could be nothing more than just a good, strong cup of coffee the morning after to get him back on track for the big push to sort that Forest of Wands he'll be pushing through to get to the other side, soon enough.





So take another look, maybe he's not defeated, sad or "drinking alone" but purposefully removing himself to a solitary position.





Coffee is this Knight's vice these days, anyhow, so more likely this is a knitted, contemplative and over-caffeienated brow deep in solution-seeking and not a face made in hand-wringing rumination.





Retreating to a place of better standing, the Knight gains time and insight and devises a strategy to "give The Devil his due" in short order.





Could be that discontent on his face is emotional and psychological preparation for the knowing chore ahead of him. That is, the chore of rooting the Devil out of the darkened woods the Knight first thought he was alone in.





Wrangling the Beast of the Lower Nature from the dense, undergrowth of the Underworld into the Knight's element of Water. Bringing it to light and Water (Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio) as the water dissolves the hardened, earthy snakelike form of the Devil (Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo), as we now see it represented in the Knight Of Cups card.





So there is our Knight, defeating the day's Devil just to get back to the task of continuing on through the Forest of Wands he still finds himself in.





Nature, and nurture calls, one not necessarily better or worse than the other.





Take care of yourself, shout back the Devils of ambivilance and stagnation as much as the Devils of partying hard or workaholicry where and when it rises up to keep you down.





Know yourself well enough to know when to push through or when to break off and hold steady for a time.





Plenty of work still to be done, and as long as you know youself well enough to take care of yourself, don't feel too guilty about that next cup of ____ to get you through.







































